Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, May. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 9:30 AM Akron Fire Department receives American Heart Association’s 2016 Gold Mission Lifeline Award

Location: Summit County Health Dept., 1867 West Market Street, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Christine R. Curry City of Akron CCurry@akronohio.gov 1 330 375 2209

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 9:45 AM Cleveland mayor provides GOP Convention update – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, Chief Corporate Counsel Richard Horvath, and U.S. Secret Service Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ronald Rowe, Jr. announce Cleveland’s Official Parade Routes, Park Use, Speaker’s Platform, and Event Zone Permit Regulations for the Republican Convention

Location: Mayor’s Red Room, 601 Lakeside Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office dwilliams4@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 2223 Daniel Ball Office of the Mayor dball@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 3691

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 10:00 AM OLBC members hold news conference on bill to remove slavery from Ohio constitution – Ohio Legislative Black Caucus President and state Rep. Alicia Reece, and members of the OLBC hold news conference to discuss their legislative effort to remove slavery references from the Ohio constitution

Location: George Washington Williams Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jordan Plottner House Democratic Communications Director Jordan.Plottner@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 466 9034

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 11:00 AM Toledo officials hold media conference on recycling program – Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful Executive Director Juliana Sample hold media conference to discuss the ‘urgent’ need to improve recycling efforts

Location: Kuhlman Corporation, 199 Edwin Drive, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 11:30 AM American Red Cross 20th Annual Humanitarian of the Year Luncheon – American Red Cross 20th Annual Humanitarian of the Year Luncheon, honoring Nationwide as Humanitarian of the Year. Event speakers include American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbusconventions.com/home_nf.asp

Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press jbdavis@columbusconventions.com 1 614 827 2538

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 12:00 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich, Lt. Gov. Taylor participate in Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration – Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Lt. Governor Mary Taylor participate in 36th Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration

Location: Ohio Holocaust & Liberators Memorial, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Joe Andrews Office of the Governor Joe.Andrews@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to Anna.Hoard@governor.ohio.gov by 9 a.m. on May 25. In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the Statehouse Rotunda

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown holds news conference call on CRIB Act – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown holds news conference call to outline new, bipartisan legislation that would help cover the treatment costs of neonatal abstinence syndrome, a withdrawal condition in newborns often caused by opioids and other addictive substances in pregnant women. Sen. Brown is joined by Brigid’s Path’s Jill Kingston and Deanna Murphy

Location: TBD brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Lauren Kulik Office of Sen. Brown Lauren_Kulik@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978 Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown jennifer_donohue@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978

Call 1 202 224 3978 to RSVP and receive call-in information

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 2:15 PM Senate candidate Ted Strickland launches ‘You Work It, You Earn It’ Tour – Democratic Senate candidate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland launches three-day ‘You Work It, You Earn It’ Tour, to discuss ‘his commitment to economic fairness and how he will fight to put more money in the pockets of working families’

Location: IATSE Stagehands Local 12, 566 E Rich St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.tedstrickland.com/ https://twitter.com/ted_strickland

Contacts: David Bergstein Ted Strickland for Senate press@tedstrickland.com

To RSVP contact Liz Margolis at press@tedstrickland.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Shannon Hardin holds public hearing – Columbus Councilmember Shannon Hardin holds public hearing to review and discuss the implementation of the new Neighborhood Department, including legislation scheduled to appear under the Rules and Reference Committee

Location: City Hall Council Chambers, 90 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 4:00 AM Solar-powered plane takes off on latest leg of round-the-world journey – Solar Impulse 2 (SI2) – a purely solar-powered plane – takes off from Dayton International Airport in Ohio on the latest leg of its round-the-world trip. Piloted by Bertrand Piccard, the plane is expected to take 17 hours to reach its next destination, Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania

Location: Dayton International Airport, Dayton, OH Dayton Allentown http://www.solarimpulse.com/ https://twitter.com/solarimpulse

Contacts: Solar Impulse press press@solarimpulse.com Edelman – Solar Impulse PR solarimpulse@edelman.com

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 9:00 AM Election Assistance Commission public meeting – Election Assistance Commission holds public meeting, to kick off a project to recruit and train additional people needed to work at the polls on Election Day, and to explore possible strategies and practices for limiting long wait times at the polls on Election Day. Participants include EAC Commissioners, election officials, and research experts, with webcast presentations from John Fortier (Bipartisan Policy Center) and Kelly Buckland (National Council on Independent Living)

Location: 1335 E W Hwy, Silver Spring, MD Silver Spring https://federalregister.gov/a/2016-12177 https://twitter.com/EACgov

Contacts: EAC HAVAinfo@eac.gov 1 202 566 3100

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, May. 25 2:00 PM / Webcast

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, 1515 W 3rd St, Cleveland, OH http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations jefffrericks@forestcity.net 1 216 416 3546

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 8:00 AM Annual Financial Analyst Briefing Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 10:00 AM Columbus Mayor Ginther attends groundbreaking for new IKEA store – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Delaware County Commission President Barb Lewis, and IKEA representatives participate in press conference and official groundbreaking on future Columbus store. The store is set to open in Summer 2017 and will be the 44th IKEA store in the U.S.

Location: Gemini Pl, Columbus, OH Columbus

Contacts: Kate Mitchell Burson-Marsteller katherine.mitchell@bm.com 1 646 204 7521 Allison Cory Burson-Marsteller allison.cory@bm.com 1 312 593 6378

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 10:00 AM ACLU of Ohio, Disability Rights Ohio hold press conference to announce new report – American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and Disability Rights Ohio hold press conference announcing a new report, ‘Shining a Light on Solitary Confinement: Why Ohio Needs Reform.’ The report details recommendations for reforms to the use of solitary confinement in Ohio

Location: Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square, 75 East State St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.acluohio.org/ https://twitter.com/acluohio

Contacts: Stephen David American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio sdavid@alcuohio.org 1 614 586 1958 Stacy Brannan-Smith Disability Rights Ohio sbrannan-smith@disabilityrightsohio.org 1 800 282 9181 x101

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 12:30 PM University of Dayton holds Mass to mark the 200th anniversary of the Marianist sisters

Location: Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton Mpant1@udayton.edu 1 937 229 3256

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 3:00 PM Canal Winchester Public Works Facility grand opening event – City of Canal Winchester hosts grand opening and open house celebration for newly constructed Public Works Facility

Location: 400 Ashbrook Rd, Canal Winchester, OH http://www.canalwinchesterohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityofCW

Contacts: Amanda Lemke City of Canal Winchester Events & Communications Coordinator alemke@canalwinchesterohio.gov 1 614 837 8276

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 3:30 PM Columbus Crew SC hold event to unveil a new soccer mini-pitch – Columbus Crew SC hold event to unveil a new soccer mini-pitch. Event speakers include Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Crew SC Business Operations President Andy Loughnane and Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, Southern New Hampshire University Partnership Marketing Director Steve Thiel, and Columbus Recreation and Parks Chairperson and City Council member Jaiza Page

Location: Linden Park, 1254 Briarwood Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbuscrewsc.com/

Contacts: Tim Miller Columbus Crew SC crewsccommunications@columbuscrewsc.com 1 614 447 4176 Ryan Schwepfinger Columbus Crew SC 1 614 447 4203

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 6:00 PM Ohio EPA holds public hearing – Ohio Environmental Protection Agency holds public meeting on improvements from Black River Area of Concern. Ohio EPA is proposing U.S. EPA remove two beneficial use impairments

Location: Sunset Terrace at Lakeview Park, 1800 West Erie Avenue, Lorain, OH Lorain http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: Lindey Amer Ohio EPA 1 614 644 2160

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 8:30 PM NBA Conference Finals continue with Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.nba.com https://twitter.com/NBA

Contacts: Peter Lagiovane NBA communications plagiovane@nba.com 1 212 407 8537

——————–

Wednesday, May. 25 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 26 8:00 AM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors meeting

Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.ohiobwc.com/ https://twitter.com/OhioBWC

Contacts: Melissa Vince BWC Media Relations Manager melissa.vince@bwc.state.oh.us 1 614 466 2956 Bill Teets Ohio BWC william.teets@bwc.state.oh.us 1 614 425 0013

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 7:45 AM I-70/75 Development Association Summit – I-70/75 Development Association Annual Economic Development Summit. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Jay Williams keynotes, while Barber Business Advisors National Site Selector Dean Barber is closing speaker

Location: Sinclair Community College Ponitz Center, 301 W 4th St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.i170-75.org

Contacts: I-70/75 Development Association admin@i70-75.org

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 8:00 AM Data Transparency Coalition annual DATA Act Summit – Data Transparency Coalition annual DATA Act Summit, bringing together the Congressional supporters of the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014, the lead implementers from the Departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, OMB, and the General Services Administration, tech companies, nonprofit transparency advocates, and grantees and contractors. Speakers include Sens. Ron Johnson and Mark Warner, Reps. Darrell Issa and Mark Meadows, Fiscal Assistant Secretary of the Treasury David Lebryk, OMB Controller Dave Mader, DoJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, USPS Acting Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, and HUD Inspector General David Montoya

Location: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC http://www.datacoalition.org/ https://twitter.com/DataCoalition

Contacts: Jessica Yabsley Data Transparency Coalition jessica.yabsley@datacoaliation.org 1 202 415 4025

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 9:00 AM Big Lots: Full year 2015 AGM

Location: Big Lots, 300 Phillipi Road, Columbus, OH http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 10:00 AM The Wendy’s Company: Full year 2015 AGM

Location: Wendy’s HQ, Thomas Conference Center, One Dave Thomas Boulevard, Dublin, OH http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 11:00 AM Ohio State Fire Council meeting

Location: vision of State Fire Marshal, 8895 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Lindsey Burnworth Ohio Department of Commerce Lindsey.Burnworth@com.state.oh.us 1 614 995 5791

——————–

Thursday, May. 26 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

——————–

Friday, May. 27 8:00 AM Big Lots: Q1 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, May. 27 Big Lots: Q1 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, May. 27 The Wendy’s Company: Q2 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio