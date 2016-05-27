Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, May. 27.

——————–

Friday, May. 27 8:00 AM Big Lots: Q1 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, May. 27 – Sunday, May. 29 9:00 AM CrossFit Central Regional 2016 – Greater Columbus Convention Center host CrossFit Central Regional 2016, a fitness regimen developed by Greg Glassman featuring constantly varied functional movements performed at relatively high intensity, integrating gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing and other sports

Location: Exhibit Hall D, Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbusconventions.com/home_nf.asp

Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press jbdavis@columbusconventions.com 1 614 827 2538

——————–

Friday, May. 27 10:00 AM Street Rescue holds Community Gun Buy Back event

Location: House of Hope Fellowship Hall, 1829 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.street-rescue.org/

Contacts: Charles Tassell Street Rescue, Inc. 1 513 652 5035

——————–

Friday, May. 27 10:15 AM Senate candidate Ted Strickland concludes his ‘You Work It, You Earn It’ Tour – Democratic Senate candidate former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland concludes his three-day ‘You Work It, You Earn It’ Tour, to discuss ‘his commitment to economic fairness and how he will fight to put more money in the pockets of working families’

Location: Ohio University-Zanesville, 1425 Newark Rd, Zanesville, OH Zanesville www.tedstrickland.com/ https://twitter.com/ted_strickland

Contacts: David Bergstein Ted Strickland for Senate press@tedstrickland.com

To RSVP contact Liz Margolis at press@tedstrickland.com

——————–

Friday, May. 27 12:00 PM Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor attends Memorial Day Ceremony with military families

Location: Ohio Veterans Plaza, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor Emmalee.Kalmbach@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 9570

——————–

Friday, May. 27 2:00 PM University of Toledo College of Medicine commencement ceremony – University of Toledo College of Medicine commencement ceremony, with keynote speaker retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Susan Desjardins

Location: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Rebecca Schwan UT 1 419 383 5376

——————–

Friday, May. 27 Memorial Roll Call Ceremony – Sensors Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory sponsor Memorial Roll Call Ceremony. The ceremony honors fallen U.S. service members from the local Miami Valley region and beyond involved in conflicts from WWII – to the present, and features keynote speaker Lt. Gen. (Ret) C.D. Moore II

Location: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: Wright-Patterson AFB Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

Media wishing to cover the event must contact the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 1 937 522 3252 no later than 4 p.m. May 26 to RSVP

——————–

Friday, May. 27 Big Lots: Q1 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots

Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations Investor_Relations@biglots.com 1 614 278 6622

——————–

Friday, May. 27 The Wendy’s Company: Q2 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, May. 28 2:00 PM Akron-Summit County Public Library host conversation with artist Mark Mothersbaugh – Akron-Summit County Public Library host conversation with artist Mark Mothersbaugh. Event features Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan presenting the key to the city to Mothersbaugh

Location: Akron-Summit County Public Library, 60 S. High Street, Akron, OH Akron https://akronartmuseum.org/ https://twitter.com/AkronArtMuseum

Contacts: Dominic Caruso Akron Art Museum Marketing and Communications Coordinator DCaruso@akronartmuseum.org 1 330 376 9186 x229

——————–

Saturday, May. 28 7:30 AM 2016 Honor Ride Ohio – Ride 2 Recovery (R2R) Honor Ride Ohio opening ceremony and ride, to raise awareness and funding for the R2R program and to connect veterans with riders in the community

Location: 150 W. Main Street, New Albany, OH http://r2r.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1150&pg=entry https://twitter.com/ride_2_recovery

Contacts: 2016 Ride 2 Recovery honorrideinfo@ride2recovery.com 1 818 888 7091 x106

——————–

Sunday, May. 29 12:00 PM Memorial Day ceremony at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

Location: Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH www.cem.va.gov/CEM/cems/2016_Memorial_Day_Ceremonies.asp https://twitter.com/VANatCemeteries

Contacts: VA media relations 1 202 461 7600

——————–

Sunday, May. 29 8:30 PM NBA Conference Finals continue, if game is necessary – NBA Conference Finals continue with Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 in the Eastern Conference, if needed

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.nba.com https://twitter.com/NBA

Contacts: Peter Lagiovane NBA communications plagiovane@nba.com 1 212 407 8537

_____

