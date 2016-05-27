Greensboro will not send officers to GOP Convention

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Greensboro will not be sending any police officers to help with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this summer.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports (http://bit.ly/1sfddHA) the city has decided against sending officers to help with crowd control and other potential problems.

Greensboro had been planning since October to send 50 officers.

But Greensboro officials say Cleveland is not prepared to host such a big event expected to draw thousands of protesters.

Officials say Cleveland had not agreed to provide workers’ compensation coverage for out-of-town officers. Cleveland also wanted to require physical exams that insurance will not cover.

Greensboro officials also point out they have 30 vacant patrol jobs.

Greensboro police say it was much easier sending officers to Charlotte in 2012 to help with the Democratic convention..

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com