COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say 11 people died on Ohio’s highways over the four-day Memorial Day weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the number of traffic deaths from Friday through Monday were down from 16 during the same period in 2015 and 13 the previous year.

Four of this year’s fatalities were motorcyclists and two were pedestrians.

Troopers arrested 734 people for driving under the influence and issued more than 7,100 citations for seat-belt violations.