Gov. Kasich signs bill to extend foster-care eligibility age

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foster-care eligibility in Ohio has been extended to age 21 under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Kasich that’s intended to provide more support for those youths as they move into adulthood.

The bill signed into law this week is similar to legislation showing up in a growing number of states. It will go into effect in 90 days and should be implemented within about 18 months.

The Ohio Association of Child Caring Agencies and other child advocates worked for about three years on the legislation giving foster children the option to continue receiving guidance and assistance into early adulthood.

The law is an effort to reduce the staggering number of foster youths in Ohio who fall into poverty and homelessness each year after their 18th birthdays.