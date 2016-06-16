BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6:00 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Mitch Stacy is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or awelsh@ap.org.

CLEVELAND — The body of George Voinovich, the former Ohio governor and U.S. senator who died over the weekend at 79, lies in state in city hall where he served as a popular Republican mayor in a Democratic stronghold. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2 a.m., then 130-word update by 11 a.m., followed by 250 words by 4 p.m., photos.

ON LAM SINCE 1959

COLUMBUS — A man who disappeared from an Ohio prison camp in 1959 while serving time for manslaughter, was found last year in Florida and spent his 80th birthday in custody will be released Wednesday on parole. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 375 words.

EXOTIC ANIMALS-CRACKDOWN

COLUMBUS — A judge is set to hear arguments Wednesday in an appeal by a northwestern Ohio man whose six tigers and other exotic animals were seized by the state. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 340 words.

FOSTER CARE-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Foster-care eligibility in Ohio has been extended to age 21 under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Kasich that’s intended to provide more support for those youths as they move into adulthood. SENT: 270 words.

GREAT LAKES SHIPPING

DETROIT — An organization representing states and Canadian provinces in the Great Lakes region released a $3.8 billion plan Wednesday designed to improve their shared maritime transportation system and make cargo shipping more competitive. SENT: 330 words.

BKN–NBA FINALS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — LeBron James has watched “The Godfather” trilogy over and over during these playoffs. The Oscar-winning films about crime, family, honor — and revenge — soothe and motivate him. He can’t get enough. But while he’s not tired of the classic films, there’s a final scene in the NBA Finals he has witnessed too many times, and if he can avoid it again Thursday night, there will be an offer he and the Cleveland Cavaliers can’t refuse. By Tom Withers. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— FATAL POLICE SHOOTOUT: The Columbus mayor has directed community relations staff to meet with neighbors and clergy following the fatal shooting of a man by two plainclothes officers who said the man opened fire on them.

— FATAL FIRE-CHILDREN KILLED: Officials have identified two young siblings killed in an Ohio house fire.

— OHIO CONGRESSMAN-TAX: Ohio’s Supreme Court has directed the state tax commissioner to refund a nearly $360,000 penalty to a Republican congressman and his wife who delayed paying tax on income earned by a trust because they relied on an earlier legal interpretation that put the tax on the trust.

— BICYCLIST HIT-CHILD DIES: Authorities say a 6-year-old boy who was hit by a car while he was riding a bicycle in northeast Ohio in April has died.

— TEEN SWIMMER-BODY FOUND: Officials have identified the body of a teen boy pulled from the water near a northeast Ohio beach.

— BOY KILLED-NEW TRIAL: Attorneys representing a death row inmate convicted in the 1985 rape, torture and murder of a 12-year-old Ohio boy have requested a new trial for their client.

— DRUGS-LICENSE SUSPENSIONS: Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill into law giving judges the option of suspending a driver’s license for someone convicted of a drug charge, instead of the suspension being mandatory.

— CONCEALED CARRY PERMITS-OHIO: An unprecedented number of Ohioans now have licenses to carry concealed handguns.

— GOP 2016-CLEVELAND-DEMOCRAT’S HOUSE: For $5,575, visitors to Ohio for the Republican National Convention next month can book a five-night stay at the home of North Olmsted’s Democratic mayor.

— DETERIORATED DAM-STERNWHEELER: The local historical society is aiming to put a sternwheeler back on central Ohio’s Buckeye Lake as a tour boat.

— CINCINNATI POLICE CRUISERS: Police in Cincinnati are receiving dozens of new sport utility vehicles as part of an effort to save taxpayers money and upgrade the city’s aging fleet of cruisers.

— GREAT LAKES SHIPPING: An organization representing Great Lakes governors and premiers has released a plan for improving the region’s maritime transportation system.

