Anti-Trump groups among those receiving convention permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups opposed to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are among the first to receive permits to gather at next month’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Others include the League of Women Voters; a group that aids immigrants; and a church that shows opposition to homosexuality by picketing soldiers’ funerals.

Peace and anti-racism groups also got permits.

Various groups are seeking permits to demonstrate, march or hold events at nearby parks.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to clarify the permitting process for the GOP convention that begins July 18. The ACLU filed the request on behalf of Citizens for Trump and other organizations.

Federal Judge James Gwin on Friday scheduled a June 23 hearing on the ACLU’s request.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the League of Women Voters is not a group that helps immigrants, and that groups want to hold events at parks, not stay.