State: Ohio’s unemployment rate ticks down slightly in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate ticked down slightly in May, though it’s up from a year ago.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that the jobless rate was 5.1 percent in May, down from April’s 5.2 percent. But more Ohioans were unemployed last month compared to May 2015, when the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent. The number of unemployed rose by 18,000 in the past 12 months.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May 2016 was 300,000, down 2,000 from April.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 4.7 percent, down from 5 percent in April and from 5.5 percent in May 2015.

Ohio sectors reporting job losses last month included manufacturing and construction, while educational and health services were among those reporting gains.