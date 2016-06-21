Cleveland: RNC protest rules in line with other conventions

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland says in a court filing that its rules for protests and marches during the upcoming Republican National Convention are similar to those in other convention cities where federal courts upheld challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio sued the city in federal court last week on behalf of two groups that claim rules and restrictions on protests within the event zone covering downtown Cleveland would infringe on people’s free speech rights.

Cleveland responded Monday by saying rules that prohibit some items in the event zone and secure zones established by the Secret Service won’t infringe on freedom of expression. The secure zones include areas surrounding the convention arena and a media center.

A hearing on the ACLU’s lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday in Cleveland.