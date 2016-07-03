Newark museum opens exhibit honoring historic aviator

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — The first woman to fly solo around the world is being honored in a new exhibit at a museum located in her Ohio hometown.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/28JJSA0 ) the exhibit memorializing Jerrie Mock opened recently at The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology in Newark.

Organizers hope the exhibit inspires young women and helps them see that they can accomplish anything.

Mock, a mother of three, took off from Port Columbus on March 19, 1964, and returned just short of a month later after flying 22,860 miles around the globe.

The exhibit features a replica of the Spirit of Columbus, the Mock used to complete her historic trip. She died at age 88 in 2014.

Museum officials say they will accept donations to add to the exhibit.

