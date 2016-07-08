10 states sue over restrooms transgender students can use

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ten states sued the federal government Friday over rules requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms conforming to their gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Nebraska and included nine other states: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

The filing comes after 11 states sued in May over the same Obama administration directive. North Carolina officials also sued the federal government in May over the same issue, which has become the next front in the fight over LGBT rights.

Vast sums of federal funding are at stake: Money could be withheld from public schools that refuse to comply with the federal directive.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a news release that the U.S. Education Department and Justice Department have circumvented established law and the process for changing existing laws.

“It also supersedes local school districts’ authority to address student issues on an individualized, professional and private basis,” the release said.

The battle that began to take shape when officials in Charlotte passed a sweeping anti-discrimination ordinance that included a provision allowing transgender people to use restrooms that correspond to their gender identity. North Carolina lawmakers passed a law nullifying that ordinance and banning others like it.

Soon after, the Justice Department said the law violated the federal Civil Rights Act and said it couldn’t be enforced. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has said North Carolina’s law requiring transgender people to use public restrooms and showers corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate amounts to “state-sponsored discrimination” and is aimed at “a problem that doesn’t exist.”