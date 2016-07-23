OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
08-24-25-26-30, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4
(eight, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
4-8-8
(four, eight, eight)
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
1-4-7-2
(one, four, seven, two)
9-4-5-4
(nine, four, five, four)
8-6-8-5-3
(eight, six, eight, five, three)
2-7-3-6-5
(two, seven, three, six, five)
Estimated jackpot: $390 million
10-20-24-26-36
(ten, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
