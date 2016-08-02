Lightning strike closes Perry memorial observation deck

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — A lightning strike has closed the observation deck at the top of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island in Lake Erie.

The lightning damaged the control system for the tower’s elevator Saturday afternoon.

The Blade of Toledo reports (http://bit.ly/2ad84eM ) that Barbara Fearon, the National Park Service’s superintendent for the facility, says the tower will remain closed until the elevator system is examined, tested, and determined to be safe.

Fearon says the tower has systems to handle the frequent lightning strikes it receives but this was “a really strong strike.”

The memorial commemorates Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s leading an American fleet to victory over the British during the War of 1812.

