BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at ogarcia@ap.org, or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

___

BBA–WHITE SOX-INDIANS

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber starts as the first-place Indians open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland leads the AL Central by five games. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

BBN–MARLINS-REDS

CINCINNATI — The Marlins and Reds play the second-game of their four-game series. By stringer Mark Schmetzer. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 7:10 p.m.

TEN–CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — This could be a big week for Angelique Kerber at the Western & Southern Open, where she has a chance to become the WTA’s No. 1 player. By stringer Mark Schmetzer. SENT: 420 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated from evening matches.

FALCONS-DEFENSIVE DEBUTS

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Veteran Dwight Freeney and rookie Keanu Neal, newcomers who carry big expectations on Atlanta’s defense, are expected to make their preseason debuts against Cleveland on Thursday night. By Charles Odum. SENT: 520 words, photos.

FBC–OHIO STATE-JT’S TEAM

COLUMBUS — Last year J.T. Barrett was beaten out by Cardale Jones in the most intriguing training-camp quarterback derby in the nation. This time around he’s Ohio State’s undisputed starter and leader of a young team that is reloading after the departure of 16 starters. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.