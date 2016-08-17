Coroner: man fatally shot by police in Ohio shot 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a man fatally shot by police in central Ohio was shot seven times.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2bsdzTE ) reports the Franklin County coroner’s report says 23-year-old Henry Green was shot June 6 in his chest, elbow, thigh, hip, armpit and both forearms, with the chest wound causing his death. Green’s blood tested positive for an intoxicant found in marijuana, and for ethanol, or alcohol.

Two plainclothes Columbus officers say they opened fire after Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun and fired on them. Green’s family and a friend with him say police didn’t identify themselves. The uninjured officers say they did.

A city attorney and a Green family lawyer said they had no comment on the coroner’s report.

The family wants an independent investigation.