Ohio deputy on leave after wife charged with prostitution

CINCINNATI (AP) — A deputy in southwest Ohio has been put on paid leave after his wife was charged with prostitution and having drug-related items.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says putting the deputy on administrative leave is standard practice while it investigates.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Robison says the office is looking into allegations of wrongdoing at James Erpelding’s residence.

Thirty-two-year-old Elizabeth Erpelding was arrested in Cincinnati on Wednesday on charges alleging sex for pay and possession of syringes and spoons used for heroin injections.

The sheriff’s office says her husband first joined the office as a corrections officer in 1998.

A message seeking comment was left for her attorney Friday. A court hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.