Ohio Supreme Court to weigh timing of synthetic drugs laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is resolving a conflict over laws meant to outlaw drugs sometimes known as bath salts or synthetic marijuana.

The court has cheduled arguments Tuesday to determine whether the Ohio General Assembly made the synthetic drugs illegal in 2011 or 2012.

In one case, the 12th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Middletown rejected a gas station owner’s argument that drugs he was convicted of selling in early 2012 weren’t made illegal until December of that year.

In another case, the 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Columbus sided with a Columbus shop owner by concluding that certain drugs weren’t illegal because lawmakers created confusion in a bill that took effect in 2011.

After Tuesday’s arguments a decision isn’t expected for several weeks.