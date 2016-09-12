Historic sites open doors to celebrate preservation law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some historic sites around Ohio are offering special tours as the state’s historical society marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act this month.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports (http://bit.ly/2c1e4cJ ) Ohio History Connection is celebrating the anniversary with a 10-day event during which more than 100 historic sites across the state will showcase their past and present.

Some of the places aren’t normally open to the public and others are giving a closer glimpse at what may look like familiar spaces through the Ohio Open Doors.

The special events include looks at the Zero Gravity Research Facility at NASA Glenn Research Center, the projection booth at Lorain Palace Theater and Ohio State University’s historic Thompson Library

Ohio Open Doors runs Friday through Sept. 18.

___

