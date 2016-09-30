OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
06-14-25-46-47, Lucky Ball: 16
(six, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
6-4-2
(six, four, two)
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
1-7-4-9
(one, seven, four, nine)
1-2-5-6
(one, two, five, six)
1-4-5-6-6
(one, four, five, six, six)
3-2-3-2-1
(three, two, three, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
01-10-26-29-36
(one, ten, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
