Authorities: Man found dead in Ohio jail cell hanged himself

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead in his jail cell in western Ohio hanged himself.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies say they found the 43-year-old man while doing night checks in the county jail in Springfield. They say they began administering CPR but weren’t able to save the man.

Jail Administrator Lt. Mike Young says the man was discovered around 11:30 p.m. Thursday during the first check of cells by third-shift deputies.

The death is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the man had been incarcerated since Aug. 8.