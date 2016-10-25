Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown casts early vote – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and his wife Connie Schultz cast early votes ahead of the 8 Nov election

Location: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.sherrodbrown.com

Contacts: Sherrod Brown for Senate info@sherrodbrown.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 25 2:00 PM Ohio Attorney General’s Student Loan Debt Advisory Group meeting

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 25 4:00 PM Changing the Climate panel discussion at Cleveland State University – Changing the Climate, in partnership with BET Vote 2016 campaign, hosts tour stop at Cleveland State University, featuring panel discussion on ‘issues that matter to African American millennials, including environmental equity and climate change’. Panelists include ‘The Apprentice’ former contestant Kwame Jackson, Justice League co-founder and Mallory Consulting CEO Tameka Mallory, Defend Our Future Deputy Director Adrienne Cooper, The Madina Group CEO Telley Madina, and Cleveland State University Community Partnerships Director Julian Rogers

Location: Cleveland State University, 1899 East 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH Cleveland changingtheclimate.us https://twitter.com/thectctour

Contacts: Chasity Cooper Changing the Climate ccooper@cacampaign.com 1 202 650 0310

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 25 6:15 PM Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting – Ohio Joint Study Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education meeting, to hear about the types of drug prevention education schools are currently providing, what schools need to help expand their drug prevention education efforts, and how to best provide this education across all grade levels

Location: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 25 6:30 PM ‘Tribe Fans for Hillary World Series phone bank and watch party – ‘Tribe Fans for Hillary’ gather for World Series phone bank and watch party in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, watching game one of the World Series and encouraging Ohioans to make a plan to vote early

Location: Hillary for Ohio Upper Arlington Office, 1640 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington, OH www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com Laura Zapata Hillary for America, Ohio LZapata@hillaryclinton.com 1 901 337 4221

Tuesday, Oct. 25 8:30 AM Procter & Gamble: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations chelune.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

Tuesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM KeyCorp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations vernon_patterson@keybank.com 1 216 689 0520

Tuesday, Oct. 25 10:00 AM Early vote event in Ohio for Hillary Clinton – ‘March to the Polls’ and early vote event in Ohio on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, with Cuyahoga County Councilman Anthony Hairston, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson, and State Reps. Nickie Antonio and Stephanie Howse

Location: Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, 2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Tuesday, Oct. 25 11:00 AM Mike Pence campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican vice presidential nominee Indiana Governor Mike Pence campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he hold rallies at Grand Aire, Swanton (11:00 AM EDT), Ashland University, Ashland (2:00 PM EDT), and Marietta High School, Marietta (6:00 PM EDT) * Donald Trump and Gov. Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: TBD www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Doors open: 9:00 AM (Swanton), 11:30 AM (Ashland) 4:00 PM (Marietta)

Tuesday, Oct. 25 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations rjwells@sherwin.com 1 216 566 2244

Tuesday, Oct. 25 6:00 PM Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson holds town hall meeting

Location: St. . Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1502 Detroit Avenue, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

Tuesday, Oct. 25 KeyCorp: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations vernon_patterson@keybank.com 1 216 689 0520

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Procter & Gamble: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations chelune.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Sherwin-Williams: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations rjwells@sherwin.com 1 216 566 2244

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Procter & Gamble Q1 2017 earnings – Procter & Gamble Q1 2017 earnings, for the consumer goods manufacturer

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/ https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Corso Procter & Gamble press corso.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

Tuesday, Oct. 25 KeyCorp Q3 2016 earnings – KeyCorp Q3 2016 earnings, for the owner of KeyBank

Location: TBD http://www.keybank.com https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Tim Walsh KeyCorp media timothy_b_walsh@keybank.com 1 216 471 2758

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jury selection begins for former Ohio police officer accused of murder during traffic stop – Jury selection begins for former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing, charged with murder (special felony) and voluntary manslaughter in relation to the 19 Jul 2015 shooting death of unarmed black man Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop. Tensing had stopped DuBose for a missing front license plate, which is required in Ohio but not in neighboring states. Tensing was fired by the department soon after the indictment was announced

Location: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati

Contacts: Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas 1 513 946 5800 Julie Wilson Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney press 1 513 946 3213

Tuesday, Oct. 25 American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Owens-Illinois: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations jason.bissell@o-i.com 1 567 336 2701

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 26 8:00 PM World Series Game 2: Cubs @ Indians – World Series Game 2: Chicago Cubs @ Cleveland Indians * LOCASH perform national anthem, while Indians Hall of Famer Carlos Baerga throws the ceremonial first pitch * Winners of the 2016 Hank Aaron Awards announced at a press conference prior to the game, featuring MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred, Aaron himself, and the American and National League winners

Location: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.mlb.com https://twitter.com/MLB

Contacts: John Blundell Major League Baseball media relations john.blundell@mlb.com 1 212 931 7885

Wednesday, Oct. 26 8:00 AM Owens-Illinois: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations jason.bissell@o-i.com 1 567 336 2701

Wednesday, Oct. 26 9:00 AM Parker Hannifin: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Parker Hannifin HQ, 6035 Parkland Boulevard, Cleveland, OH http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

Wednesday, Oct. 26 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Oct. 26 11:00 AM Owens Corning: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.owenscorning.com/investors/index.asp?compid=71581 https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations Thierry.j.denis@owenscorning.com 1 419 248 5748

Wednesday, Oct. 26 11:00 AM Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

Wednesday, Oct. 26 11:00 AM Early vote event in Ohio for Hillary Clinton – ‘March to the Polls’ and early vote event in Ohio on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, with Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Wozniak, Ohio State Senator Edna Brown, Ohio State Rep Mike Sheehy, Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes, Toledo City Councilman Peter Ujvagi, Toledo Clerk of Court Vallie Bowman-English, and Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez

Location: Early Vote Center, 1301 Monroe St., Toledo, OH Toledo www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Chelsea Clinton campaigns for mother Hillary in Ohio – Chelsea Clinton campaigns for her mother, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in Ohio on her mother’s birthday, telling Ohioans ‘that the best birthday gift they can get her mom is a plan to vote early, and to encourage their friends and family to vote early’. She discusses her mom’s ‘mom’s plans to help build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’ at events in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati areas

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Huntington Bancshares: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Thursday, Oct. 27 Society of Broadcast Engineers National Meeting

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus www.sbe.org

Contacts: SBE mclappe@sbe.org 1 317 846 9000

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Owens Corning: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.owenscorning.com/investors/index.asp?compid=71581 https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations Thierry.j.denis@owenscorning.com 1 419 248 5748

Wednesday, Oct. 26 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Developers Diversified Investor Relations 1 216 755 6408

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Saturday, Oct. 29 American Society for Gravitational and Space Research Annual Meeting

Location: Hilton-Downtown, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.asgsr.org/

Contacts: American Society for Gravitational and Space Research executive_director@asgsr.org

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Oct. 27 1:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he holds rallies at Champion Center Expo, Springfield (1:00 PM EDT) and SeaGate Convention Centre, Toledo (4:00 PM EDT) * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Springfield Toledo www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

Doors open 10:00 AM (Springfield) ant 1:00 PM (Toledo)

Thursday, Oct. 27 8:30 AM Teradata Corp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations gregg.swearingen@teradata.com 1 937 242 4600

Thursday, Oct. 27 9:30 AM Early vote events in Ohio for Hillary Clinton – ‘March to the Polls’ and early vote events in Ohio on behalf of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Democratic Chair Mark Owens, Montgomery County Board of Elections, 451 W 3rd St., Dayton (9:30 AM EDT), and at Hamilton County Board of Elections, 825 Broadway St., Cincinnati

Location: Cincinnati Dayton www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Thursday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Developers Diversified Investor Relations 1 216 755 6408

Thursday, Oct. 27 10:00 AM Cliffs Natural Resources Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cliffsnaturalresources.com/ https://twitter.com/CliffsNR

Contacts: Paul Finan Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Investor Relations paul.finan@cliffsnr.com 1 216 694 6544

Thursday, Oct. 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cliffsnaturalresources.com/ https://twitter.com/CliffsNR

Contacts: Paul Finan Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Investor Relations paul.finan@cliffsnr.com 1 216 694 6544

Thursday, Oct. 27 Teradata Corp: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations gregg.swearingen@teradata.com 1 937 242 4600

Thursday, Oct. 27 Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he discusses his and Hillary Clinton’s ‘vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for all, not just those at the top’. Agenda includes events in the Cleveland and Columbus areas * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America vppress@hillaryclinton.com

Thursday, Oct. 27 AFLAC Inc: Q3 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

