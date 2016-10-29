Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Oct. 29.

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 29 9:00 AM Cincinnati Human Relations Commission host the 9th annual Great Youth Debate – Cincinnati Human Relations Commission host the 9th annual Great Youth Debate, featuring six teams debating this year’s theme, ‘What’s Trending in the World of the Election’

Location: Cincinnati City Hall Council Chambers, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.chrc.us/ https://twitter.com/CHRC

Contacts: Ericka King-Betts CHRC Executive Director chrc@cincinnati-oh.gov 1 513 352 3237

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 29 9:30 AM 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigns in Ohio, where she holds events at Frederick Douglass Community Association, Toledo (9:30 AM EDT) and Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Cleveland (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Cleveland Toledo www.jill2016.com https://twitter.com/DrJillStein

Contacts: Melezia Figueroa Jill Stein 2016 press melfig@jill2016.com 1 323 447 2702

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 29 10:30 AM Bill Clinton campaigns in Ohio for wife Hillary – Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in the general election battleground state of Ohio, where he urges Ohioans to vote for Clinton and support ‘her agenda to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’. Agenda includes an early vote event at Roberta Steinbacher Atrium at CSU, 1717 EUCLID Ave, Cleveland (10:30 AM EDT) a Congressional Black Caucus early vote event at King Arts Complex, 867 Mount Vernon Ave, Columbus (2:00 PM EDT), and an event in Cincinnatti

Location: Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 29 12:00 PM Juvenile Justice Coalition expresses support for ‘changes to truancy and school discipline policies’ – Juvenile Justice Coalition’s ‘Voices of the Unheard’ youth and family group expresses support of HB 410, which ‘addresses the adverse consequences of exclusionary school discipline and truancy that disproportionately affect students of color, students with disabilities, and students in low-income families’, via press conference

Location: Impact Bldg, 700 Bryden Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://jjohio.org/

Contacts: Tammy Fournier Juvenile Justice Coalition talsaada@jjohio.org 1 614 623 5368

——————–

Saturday, Oct. 29 6:00 PM 2016 Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson holds campaign rally in Ohio

Location: Great America Ball Park – Champions Club, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.johnsonweld.com https://twitter.com/GovGaryJohnson

Contacts: Gary Johnson 2016 media media@JohnsonWeld.com 1 801 303 7924

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 30 Zoran Milanovic celebrates 50th birthday – 50th birthday of Zoran Milanovic, former prime minister of Croatia * Milanovic was succeeded by Tihomir Oreskovic – the country’s first non-partisan PM – 22 Jan 2016

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Monday, Oct. 31 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Monday, Oct. 31 10:00 AM Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting – Ohio Advisory Committee on Livestock Exhibitions meeting, to review current exhibition rules, make recommendations and review the 2016 exhibition season

Location: Ohio Dept of Agriculture Animal Health Bldg., 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture Ashley.McDonald@agri.ohio.gov 1 614 752 9817

——————–

Monday, Oct. 31 RPM International Inc: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations bslifstein@RPMinc.com 1 330 273 5090

——————–

Monday, Oct. 31 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

_____

