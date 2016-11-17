Ohio man accused of trying to join IS may be mentally ill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Court documents suggest that an Ohio man arrested for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State group may be suffering from mental health issues.

In a supplemental briefing prepared by defense attorneys, the mother of 20-year-old Aaron Daniels testified that her son was hearing voices and told her that co-workers were calling him the devil in Arabic.

WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fZxi2b ) Daniels was apprehended by federal agents at John Glenn International Airport last week.

Investigators say Daniels planned to fly from Columbus to Houston in hopes of traveling to Libya to join the Islamic State.

Attorneys representing Daniels are seeking his release during the pretrial process so he can obtain court-approved mental health counseling and treatment.

Prosecutors want Daniels to remain in custody, saying he’s a danger and a flight risk.

