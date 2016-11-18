Tests show high lead levels in water at 60 Cleveland schools

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland schools say tests done over the summer show high lead levels in the water at 60 of its buildings.

The district said Friday that it will begin replacing 582 drinking fountains, faucets and other water fixtures that were over the federal limits.

That includes removing and replacing 79 drinking fountains and 40 faucets in common areas such as kitchens and teachers’ lounges.

The school district’s chief operating officer tells The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2gpPwvj ) that children haven’t been exposed to the water this school year because water stations were placed in the buildings due to the ongoing testing.

The district says it decided to voluntarily test the water for lead after the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Lead in children’s blood can cause behavior and learning problems.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com