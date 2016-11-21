Mussel die-off in Ohio river still a mystery, concern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Biologists and environmental officials remain stumped on why mussels are dying in a central Ohio river known for its biodiversity.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says water tests back this past week show normal levels of chemicals, algae, metals and pesticides along the protected Big Darby Creek.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2foqcRo ) reports that dozens of dying or dead mussels have surfaced along miles of Big Darby Creek since October.

The creek west of Columbus is a designated National Scenic River and considered one of the most biodiverse streams in the region.

Some federally endangered mussel species are among those that have been found dead.

