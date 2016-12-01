BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 2 pm, OH

The state at 2:00 p.m. All times EST.

Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at ogarcia@ap.org, or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

___

BKN–LEBRON-SI SPORTSPERSON

INDEPENDENCE — LeBron James is chosen Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to an NBA title and ending Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought. By Tom Withers. SENT: 300 words, photos. Also moving on some news wires.

BKN–CLIPPERS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — Coming off an uninspired road loss and in a recent funk, LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cavaliers return home and face the Los Angeles Clippers, who have lost three straight. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time 8 p.m.

BKC–T25–CINCINNATI-IOWA ST

AMES, Iowa — No. 19 Iowa State gets its toughest home test yet when Cincinnati visits Hilton Coliseum. By Luke Meredith. UPCOMING. 550 words, photos. Game time 8 p.m.

BKW–T25–MIAMI-OHIO STATE

COLUMBUS — The Miami Hurricanes play No. 9 Ohio State in Columbus. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 7 p.m.

HKN–BLUE JACKETS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanched are just 4-6-1 at home heading into their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time is 9 p.m.

FBC–MAC CHAMPIONSHIP

DETROIT — Somebody is going to win a first MAC championship in a long time this year. Western Michigan hasn’t won the title since 1988, and Ohio’s draught extends all the way back to 1968. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words by 7 p.m., photos.

FBH–DII-MASSILLON PERRY-CINCINNATI LA SALLE

COLUMBUS — Massillon Perry (13-1) and Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) meet in the Ohio high school Division II state championship game at Ohio Stadium. By Craig Merz. UPCOMING: 500 words. Game time 7:30 p.m.