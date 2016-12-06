Driver sentenced for fatal crash in Ohio police chase

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old woman found guilty of leading police on a chase in a stolen car that ended in a fatal crash has been sentenced to 16 years and three months in prison.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says Kyndra Shackelford was sentenced Monday in Dayton. She was found guilty earlier of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, grand theft and failure to comply with a police order or signal.

Authorities say the Dayton woman tried to evade Huber Heights police in a high-speed chase while fleeing in a stolen vehicle in March in suburban Dayton. They say Shackelford ran a red light and collided with an SUV, killing the Xenia (ZEEN’-yuh) man who was driving and injuring his passenger.

A message seeking comment from Shackelford’s attorney was left at his office Tuesday.