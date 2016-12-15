BC-OH–Ohio News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, OH

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Mark Gillispie is on the desk, followed by Lisa Cornwell. Delano Massey, AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

JOHN GLENN-EARLIER VIGILS

COLUMBUS — John Glenn will be the ninth person to lay in state at the Ohio Statehouse. A look at those who went before. By Julie Carr Smyth. UPCOMING: 130 words, then 450 words by 2 p.m.

IN BRIEF:

__CHILDREN-OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE: The grandmother of two small children who swallowed heroin at her northeast Ohio home has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

__GAS DRILLING-FOREST: Oil-and-gas drilling companies from five states have paid more than $1.7 million for the right to explore parts of Ohio’s only national forest with future hydraulic fracturing in mind.

__TEEN SHOT-AUTHORITIES QUESTION: Police are investigating after a 17-year-old claims he was shot during an armed robbery on Cleveland’s east side, but medical personnel say the boy’s wounds appear to be self-inflicted.

__RAPE TRIAL-FORMER OFFICER: A mistrial has been declared in the case of a former suburban Cincinnati police officer accused of drugging and raping a woman in April 2015.

__INVESTMENT FRAUD-OHIO: Federal authorities say an Ohio businessman has pleaded guilty in an investment fraud scheme in which he received at least $1 million from about 21 investors.