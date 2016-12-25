BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Mark Gillispie is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors and attorneys have some studying ahead as they prepare for a redo of the trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer accused of murder in a racially charged shooting case. With more than six months after the first trial to prepare for their courtroom rematch, there are potential advantages for both sides. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 740 words

OHIO LOTTERY BUDGET

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Lottery has turned over a record $1.06 billion to education programs in what ended up being a boom year for the lottery. Now it’s seeking a bigger allotment in the state budget to fund payroll, jackpot expenses and advertising as officials say consumers’ gambling habits are changing with the availability of Ohio casinos and racinos, as well as fantasy sports and online gambling, SENT: 260 words.

DOCTOR-WIFE KILLED

MANSFIELD — The now adult son of a prominent doctor convicted of killing his wife has returned to Ohio to make a documentary film about the infamous slaying. By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal. SENT: 1,200 words. Mandatory Member Credit.

__STORE EMPLOYEE KILLED: Police say a convenience store employee has been shot and killed in Toledo.

__FAMILY RESCUED-HOUSE FIRE: A Columbus police officer and a neighbor are being credited with rescuing a family of six trapped inside a burning home.

__DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo is calling on Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) to end the death penalty in the state.

__BAR FIGHT-MURDER CONVICTION: The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned the aggravated murder conviction of a man convicted in a bar fight and shooting in Cleveland that left one man dead.

__ESTEVEZ MOVIE-OHIO: An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio. The ensemble dramedy called “the public” begins filming in Cincinnati in January. It co-stars Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling and Che “Rhymefest” Smith.