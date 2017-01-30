BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 2 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

OHIO BUDGET

COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich is proposing a trimmed down state budget for the next two years that delivers a 17-percent income-tax cut to Ohioans and temporarily freezes tuition and fees at the state’s public colleges and universities. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated throughout the day, then 500 words by 4 p.m.

WITH:

— OHIO BUDGET-THE LATEST

PILL MILL-CHARGES

COLUMBUS — The government says a doctor will enter a guilty plea to charges he ran a medical clinic as a pill mill and evaded $3.5 million in taxes. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 250 words. UPCOMING: 130-word update from plea expected around 2 p.m. EST, then 350 words by 4 p.m. AP Photos planned.

BUCKET LIST-STUN GUN

NEWARK — Police in central Ohio helped a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone. SENT: 265 words, photos, video.

LIBERIA-FIRST WOMAN LEADER

REYNOLDSBURG — Mourners in central Ohio wore traditional black funeral attire with vibrant green scarves to honor the life of the first woman to serve as head of state of the Republic of Liberia. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 5 p.m.

IN BRIEF:

— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: Attorneys for five condemned Ohio killers are asking a judge to let them witness upcoming executions.

— OHIO CEMETERY VANDALIZED: The large Ohio cemetery that includes the grave sites of humorist James Thurber, five governors and a grandfather of President George H.W. Bush has seen more vandalism this month, adding to a tally of more than 600 damaged graves there over the past two years.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.

— STOLEN CAR-SLEEPING CHILD: Columbus police say a 4-year-old girl who was sleeping in the backseat of a car when it was stolen has been found unharmed.

— BODY FOUND-VACANT HOME: Cleveland police have found the body of a female during their search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

— LIFE SENTENCE-TEEN: An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

— TEEN STABBED: Police are searching for an individual they say stabbed a teenage girl in Columbus.

— RED CARNATION DAY: The Ohio Statehouse is honoring the memory of President William McKinley with the celebration of an event known as Red Carnation Day.

— WOMAN DIES-THROWN-CAR: A Middletown woman has died after being ejected and trapped under her car in an accident.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to APColumbus@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.