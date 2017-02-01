Governor, lawmakers to address priorities at Ohio AP forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) and other statewide leaders plan to address their top priorities this year at a forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

The annual event Wednesday comes two days after Kasich, a Republican, introduced his final two-year spending plan that includes a 17 percent income tax cut and tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco products and gas drilling.

The $66.9 billion proposal also would impose a half-percent increase in the state sales tax, from 5.75 percent to 6.25 percent.

Other attendees include Secretary of State Jon Husted, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Auditor Dave Yost, as well as new Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken and Democratic Party chair David Pepper.

GOP House and Senate finance chairmen and Democratic legislative leaders also are expected.