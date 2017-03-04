US rig count increases 2 this week to 756; Texas up 6

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by two this week to 756.

A year ago, 489 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 609 rigs sought oil and 146 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Texas increased by six rigs, North Dakota was up three, Louisiana gained two and Utah one.

Oklahoma declined by three, Pennsylvania and Wyoming each dropped two and Alaska, Colorado and New Mexico were off one apiece.

Arkansas, California, Kansas, Ohio and West Virginia were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.