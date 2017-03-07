2nd mistrial declared for Ohio dad of scalded boy who died

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A second trial for the father of a 4-year-old boy who died after the boy’s stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been declared a mistrial after the father got sick in court.

Robert Ritchie became ill Tuesday as the doctor who performed the child’s autopsy testified. Court officials say Ritchie began to vomit when the autopsy photos were shown and was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors contend the 31-year-old Ritchie failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper’s life. The defense has said Ritchie’s wife covered up her crime.

Ritchie pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. His first trial ended in a mistrial when Warren County jurors couldn’t reach a verdict in December.

A new trial is set for Aug. 21.