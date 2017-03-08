OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-30-45-53-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(three, thirty, forty-five, fifty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
7-2-4
(seven, two, four)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
0-0-3-9
(zero, zero, three, nine)
8-0-9-6
(eight, zero, nine, six)
7-4-0-3-9
(seven, four, zero, three, nine)
6-8-1-8-8
(six, eight, one, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
06-13-18-22-28
(six, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
