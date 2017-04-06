Ohio woman admits she suffocated daughter, 26, dumped body

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland-area woman has pleaded guilty to suffocating her 26-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a field.

Janet Tyburski pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and corpse abuse Wednesday in a plea deal with Lorain County prosecutors in Elyria.

The 47-year-old Lakewood woman will spend at least 19 years in prison before she’s eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Tyburski killed her daughter Rachele at their home in March 2015 and kept the body at the house until dumping it two days later in Lorain County.

She apologized in court Wednesday and said she wasn’t in her right mind when she put the body in a field.

Prosecutors say Tyburski’s younger daughter helped get rid of the body and is charged with corpse abuse and obstructing justice.