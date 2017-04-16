Jury clears man in beating death of woman in southern Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A jury in southern Ohio has cleared a man in the killing of a woman whose body was found dangling from a chain-link fence.

Donnie Cochenour (KOHK’-kah-now-ur) was found not guilty Friday in the 2015 death of 31-year-old Rebecca Cade in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee).

Police have said her death isn’t related to a string of suspicious deaths and disappearances of local women.

Cochenour was arrested the day that Cade’s body was found. The prosecutor said a bloody rock recovered by investigators was apparently used in the attack.

The defense denied the charges and told jurors that others had both the motive and opportunity to kill Cade.