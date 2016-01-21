Fifth Third meets 4Q profit forecasts

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $657 million.

The bank, based in Cincinnati, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.71 billion, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.54 billion.

Fifth Third shares have dropped 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 9 percent. The stock has decreased roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

