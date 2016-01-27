Ohio charter-school survey flags resources as challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Leaders of top-ranking charter schools in Ohio say more money is needed to pay for quality teachers and more spacious facilities if the sector is to thrive.

In a survey released Wednesday by the nonprofit Fordham Institute, leaders from high-performing charters supported closing failing charter schools faster and making it easier to open new charter schools — as long as they’re good ones. Fordham sponsors and supports charter schools.

The Quality to Adversity survey is designed to guide Ohio’s beleaguered charter sector through a series of recent challenges.

Then-School Choice Director David Hansen resigned after omitting certain failing grades from charter sponsor evaluations. The flap has caused federal education officials to flag a big charter school grant.

Last year, lawmakers passed new accountability, performance and reporting standards for charters.