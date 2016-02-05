Johnny Manziel’s ex-girlfriend tells police he struck her

CLEVELAND (AP) — Johnny Manziel’s ex-girlfriend told police the Cleveland Browns quarterback hit her during an argument last weekend in Texas and said he appeared to be on drugs, according to a police report.

The report released Thursday by Fort Worth police provides the first details of the altercation that took place between Manziel and Colleen Crowley. Manziel was being investigated for a possible assault on Crowley, but both Fort Worth and Dallas police have not charged him with a crime.

Manziel, however, is facing punishment by the NFL, which is investigating the incident. League spokesman Greg Aiello said in an email to The Associated Press that “we are aware of the police report. Our review is continuing.”

It’s the second time since October that Manziel has been under review by the league for a domestic incident. He was cleared of wrongdoing after police were called when he and Crowley got into a heated roadside argument in Avon, Ohio.

Crowley told police that Manziel was “aggressive” toward her after they were out with friends on Friday night at the Zaza Hotel in Dallas. She said he struck her, including once in the left ear, before they drove back to her Fort Worth apartment. Crowley said Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner from Texas A&M, struck her several times on the trip to Fort Worth. According to the police report, Crowley was “somewhat vague on the details of the assault.”

Crowley said she later fled her apartment on Saturday and ran to a neighbor’s for help in an attempt to get away from Manziel, who fled the scene on foot.

Manziel told TMZ Sports on Thursday night that he didn’t strike Crowley and added that he was not a threat to her or himself.

“I’m completely stable,” he told TMZ, which did not provide any video of its interview. “I’m safe and secure.”

Sgt. Steve Enright said Fort Worth police determined “no reported criminal offense occurred” within the city’s jurisdiction.

Dallas police issued a statement Thursday night saying they conducted a follow-up investigation and Manziel’s case is closed.

After Crowley informed police she was concerned for Manziel’s well-being, they used a helicopter to try to locate the 23-year-old. Police also tried calling both Manziel and his parents, who could not be reached. An officer finally contacted Manziel’s father, Paul, who said he had seen his son and that “he was doing fine.”

The police blacked out several details in their report.

Earlier this week, the Browns released a statement saying they were troubled by Manziel’s actions and indicated they will release him in March.

“We’ve been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field,” said Sashi Brown, the Browns’ vice president of football operations. “Johnny’s continual involvement in incidents that run counter to those expectations undermines the hard work of his teammates and the reputation of our organization. His status with our team will be addressed when permitted by league rules.”

Manziel has been a major disappointment and distraction during two turbulent seasons with Cleveland.

He didn’t live up to expectations on the field, and his behavior off it has embarrassed the team. Manziel spent more than 10 weeks last winter in a rehab facility specializing in alcohol and drug abuse.

