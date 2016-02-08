Ohio reinstates parole officer of police slaying suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s prisons department has reinstated a parole officer after determining he didn’t violate policies or procedures while supervising a former inmate now accused of killing a policeman.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction put the parole officer on paid administrative leave after 32-year-old Herschel Ray Jones III was arrested in the mid-January shooting of an auxiliary officer in Danville. Jones has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in Knox County and remains jailed.

Jones’ brother-in-law told WBNS-TV that Jones’ sister had concerns about Jones threatening others and having guns, so she tried to call his parole officer Jan. 1 and left a message.

A prisons department spokesman says the department determined Jones’ sister mistakenly called local probation services, not the state parole authority that was supervising Jones.