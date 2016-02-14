Ohio sees more people driving at excessive speeds

CLEVELAND (AP) — An analysis of Ohio State Highway Patrol tickets shows an uptick in the number of drivers stopped for speeding 100 mph or more.

The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/1Sv3YOG ) troopers caught more than 5,300 drivers who hit those speeds from 2010 to 2014.

The analysis highlights a spike in drivers speeding over 100 mph since 2011. Following a slight drop in 2010, the subset of drivers stopped for speeding 100 mph or more has climbed 23 percent. They went from about 940 in 2011 to 1,160 in 2014.

Statistics weren’t available for 2015.

One of the fastest speeds was recorded in 2013 when a Kent man drove nearly 150 mph before plowing into a minivan, killing an elderly couple.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com