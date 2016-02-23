Judge sets competency hearing for Ohio man charged in plot

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a competency hearing for an Ohio man charged with plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol.

In November, U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith ordered a mental evaluation of 21-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. He was taken to a federal facility in Chicago.

A competency hearing is set for April 18.

Cornell’s attorneys have said there’s “reasonable cause” to question his competency.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges he planned to attack the Capitol with pipe bombs and guns in support of the Islamic State group.

His father has said he was misled and coerced by “a snitch.”

Cornell has been held without bond since his January 2015 arrest in a gun shop parking lot west of Cincinnati.