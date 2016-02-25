Motive still unknown in machete attack at Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The FBI says it hasn’t been able to find any evidence suggesting a machete attack at an Ohio restaurant owned by an Israeli was orchestrated terrorism.

The agency said Wednesday that it has found no information that the attacker, 30-year-old Mohamed Barry from the West African nation of Guinea, “was working with or directed by anyone” in the Feb. 11 incident at the Nazareth Restaurant and Deli in Columbus.

Authorities still don’t know why Barry came in swinging the machete, injuring four people before he fled and was fatally shot by police when he lunged at them with the weapon.

The man most seriously hurt in the attack — a musician who was performing there that night — was released from the hospital this week. The restaurant hasn’t reopened.