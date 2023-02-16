Miriam Carol Barker, 83, of Delaware passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 4, 1939, in New Franklin, Ohio to the late Victor and Ethel (French) Bates and graduated from Minerva High School. She then furthered her studies and received her Bachelors of Arts degree in Education from Kent State University.

Miriam was a devoted and faithful member of All Shepherds Lutheran Church in Lewis Center, where she was an active member of the Bell Choir and Vocal Choir for many years. A dedicated mother and grandmother, Miriam was a devoted fan of all her grandchildren’s activities, from sporting events to theater and music performances. She was very proud of all their accomplishments. She was also a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and loved cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Buffalo Bills.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 58 years, Bill; children, Trish (Bill) Baer of Leesburg, Virginia, Kenneth (Laura) Barker of Hamburg, New York and Debbie Aquilina of Galena, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Jason, Victoria, Ian, Tyler, Alex, Emma, and Abby; brother, Harold (Juanita) Bates of Minerva; the Bates boys and the Schmachtenberger nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.

In addition to her parents, Miriam was preceded in death by her brothers George Victor Bates and Fred Bates and her sister LaDonna Schmachtenberger.

Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at noon at the All-Shepherds Lutheran Church, 6580 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035 with Pastors Wendy and Craig Richter officiating.

Contributions in Miriam’s memory may be made to the All-Shepherds Lutheran Church Bell Choir.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware, Ohio is honored to serve the Barker family.

To share a fond memory of Miriam or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.