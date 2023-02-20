Patriots shoot past Stars to move on

The third-seeded Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team nearly had as many different scorers as visiting Columbus Centennial had points en route to a dominant 58-13 Division I sectional final win Saturday afternoon in Powell.

The Patriots set the tone with a 25-6 opening quarter and never looked back.

Gigi Bower, who had a game-best 15 points in the win, hit three triples and poured in 11 points as part of the opening-quarter barrage.

Liberty, which saw 10 different players score in the win, picked up where it left of in the second quarter, outscoring the 31st-seeded Stars 20-2 to all but seal the deal by halftime.

Addison Marston backed Bower with 12 points while Emma Karagheuzoff finished with seven to smooth out the squad’s top three.

Next up, Liberty is slated to take on ninth-seeded Upper Arlington in a district semifinal Wednesday at Dublin Jerome. Tip is set for 7 p.m. The OCC-Central champion Patriots won both regular-season matchups, beating the Golden Bears 40-33 in Powell and 57-40 at UA.

Fisher Catholic 67, Delaware Christian 17

The host and third-seeded Irish wore down the shorthanded Eagles, coupling a fast start with a strong second half to roll to a Division IV sectional final win Saturday night in Lancaster.

Seventh-seeded DCS, playing with just six available players, trailed 21-3 after the first quarter and never recovered.

Addy Beard led Delaware Christian with five points, five rebounds and a pair of steals. Julia Pearch was also solid, finishing with five points, four boards, two assists and two steals in the setback.

The loss ended a steady bounce-back season for the Eagles, who closed with a 15-9 record.

Grove City 51, Big Walnut 44

The 17th-seeded Golden Eagles were in position to pull off an upset, up 25-15 at halftime, but the seventh-seeded Greyhounds found their form in the second half en route to a Division I sectional final win Saturday in Grove City.

The hosts outscored the Golden Eagles 21-7 in the third quarter to take a 36-32 lead into the final eight minutes of action — a lead they parlayed into the win.

Maddy Stumpf led BW with 16 points while Lexi Federer finished with 10. Abbey Coleman was also steady in the setback, finishing with eight points.

Watkins Memorial 52, Olentangy Berlin 33

The 29th-seeded Bears led 7-4 after one, but the host and 20th-seeded Warriors outscored them 17-6 in the second quarter and 18-5 in the third on the way to a Division I sectional final win Saturday in Pataskala.

Watkins’ Cameryn Wheeler led all scorers with 17 points while Cami Elliot had 12 to pace Berlin.