Bishops cruise to NCAC tourney win

Sixth-seeded Kenyon hung around early, but the host and third-seeded Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team pulled away the rest of the way en route to a convincing 79-51 North Coast Athletic Conference quarterfinal win Tuesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

The Bishops (16-10), who trailed by a point, 19-18, after the first quarter, outscored the Owls (8-18) 27-8 in the second to take control heading into halftime.

Lauren Denison buried a three for the first points of the second and OWU never looked back, scoring the next nine points of the quarter to take a 30-19 lead with 6:05 left in the half.

Kenyon’s Mikayla Rudolph hit a three-pointer to stop the bleeding, but the damage was done. After another nice run, this time punctuated by a Mia Guscoff layup in the final seconds of the half, the Bishops found themselves up 18 at the break.

OWU continued to separate itself in the second half, outscoring Kenyon 16-7 in the third and 18-17 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Kasey Schipfer led the charge with a double-double, pouring in a game-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds. Other Bishop standouts included Elizabeth Homan, who had 15 points, seven assists and seven boards; and Alyssa Griner, who chipped in eight points.

Katie Orefice led the Owls with 14 points while Rudolph added 13.

With the win, OWU advances to Friday’s semifinal contest, scheduled to be played on the campus of the highest remaining seed.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Olentangy led by 13 heading into the fourth quarter, but host and 11th-seeded Newark rallied down the stretch, forcing overtime before outscoring the 36th-seeded Braves 14-6 in the extra session to cement a 77-69 Division I sectional semifinal win Tuesday night.

Jack Huskey poured in a game-best 24 points for Olentangy while Harrison Ronnebaum and Ethan Grunkemeyer added 15 and 12, respectively.

Braylon Morris — one of five Newark players in double figures — paced the Wildcats with 19 points.

Olentangy Berlin 65, Marion Harding 41

Derek Goodman finished with a game-high 16 points and Noah Gamble added 15 of his own to lead the 12th-seeded Bears to a Division I sectional semifinal win over the 21st-seeded Presidents Tuesday night in Delaware.

Berlin set the tone with a 16-7 first quarter and outscored Harding 17-11 in the second to take a commanding 33-18 lead into halftime.

Trey Cady had 14 points to pace the Presidents.

Also: Olentangy Orange 76, Logan 27; London 51, Buckeye Valley 30.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jack Clement scored 31 points, but it wasn’t enough as visiting DePauw saw seven different players score at least eight points en route to a 78-69 upset win over Ohio Wesleyan in an NCAC tournament quarterfinal Tuesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

Elijah Hales led the Tigers with 19 points while Grant Niego and Nolan Niego finished with 12 and 11, respectively.