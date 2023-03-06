Kingston Twp. to hold public hearing on new land use plan

SUNBURY — The Kingston Township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the township’s amended Comprehensive Land Use Plan next week.

The hearing will be at 7 p.m. March 13 in the Kingston Township Hall, 4063 Carter’s Corner Road, Sunbury. The draft of the plan can be seen at the office from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday or by visiting www.kingstontwp.org.

The Delaware County Regional Planning Commission assisted in producing the 77-page document. A comprehensive plan typically describes that area’s historical and current conditions, looks at future growth and how it fits in with a municipality’s aspirations, and then concludes with recommendations.

Kingston’s plan has chapters focusing on population, development and change, existing land use, natural resources and conservation, housing, general economic conditions, roads and transportation, utilities, community facilities, open space and recreation and future development patterns.

The plan divides Kingston into four distinct areas, unequal in size:

• Upper Alum Creek: The northwest corner of the township (991 acres).

• Agricultural Heartland: West of Interstate 71 and the center of Kingston (8,604 acres).

• Estate Transition: East of I-71, west of Carter’s Corner to Wilson Road (1,994 acres).

• Little Walnut: The southeast corner of Kingston below state Route 521 (3,546 acres).

“The Comprehensive Plan is intended to be the basis for township zoning,” the Kingston plan said. “Zoning is the enforceable tool. The Comprehensive Plan is a guide. It should be consulted whenever there is a proposed rezoning.”

There are recommendations for all four areas, as well as recommended zoning amendments and non-related zoning actions.

For zoning in Farm Residential areas, the recommendation is to maintain a 1.951-acre minimum lot size. In Planned Residential Developments, it is to “maintain greater environmental protection for floodplains, wetlands, and steep slopes” and to “encourage conservation subdivisions in all planning sub-areas.”

Other recommendations included using the plan “as the guide where new roads need to be built,” inspecting road signs regularly and acquiring “additional lands for future township parks.”

Zoning amended the plan on Feb. 6. Zoning Secretary Dave Stites then sent out the public hearing notice. After the hearing, the plan will be submitted to the Kingston Township Board of Trustees for action and possible adoption.

Questions or comments in advance the hearing can be sent to [email protected] or by calling 740-524-0290.

