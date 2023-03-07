Duke University Chapel dean to speak at MTSO

Luke Powery, dean of Duke University Chapel and associate professor of homiletics at Duke Divinity School, will lead the Methodist Theological School in Ohio’s (MTSO) 2023 Schooler Institute on Preaching. The institute will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, March 27-28, on the MTSO campus at 3081 Columbus Pike in Delaware.

Thanks to the generosity of the Schooler Family Foundation, the Schooler Institute is offered to the public without cost, as is lunch both days. Advance registration is required by March 20 and available at www.mtso.edu/schooler. One continuing education unit is available for a processing fee.

A national leader in the theological study of the art of preaching, Powery regularly delivers sermons at Duke Chapel as well as at churches throughout the United States and abroad. He is often a keynote speaker and lecturer at educational institutions, conferences, symposia and retreats.

Among the books Powery has authored are “Spirit Speech: Lament and Celebration in Preachin” and “Dem Dry Bones: Preaching, Death, and Hope.” He is co-author of the textbook “Ways of the Word: Learning to Preach for Your Time and Place.”

Powery received his Bachelor of Arts degree in music with a concentration in vocal performance from Stanford University, his Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, and his Doctor of Theology from Emmanuel College at the University of Toronto.

MTSO provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just, sustainable and generative world. In addition to the Master of Divinity degree, the school offers master’s degrees in counseling, practical theology, social justice and theological studies, along with a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio