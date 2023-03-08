Letter: Why city flag ordinance is needed

I am writing to simplify the editorial written on Saturday, March 4, entitled “Thoughts on city’s flag policy.” The writer seems to think that the draft of the city flag policy is directed against homosexuals and their flags. He is wrong. If the city does not adopt a policy that only allows the national flag, the Ohio flag, and the city flag to be flown on city light poles, they will open Pandora’s box.

If the proposed city ordinance allows more than just those three flags, every organization will have standing to petition the city to fly their flags. This could likely include the KKK, all Nazi organizations, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Stars and Bars, and homosexual organizations to demand approval to fly their flags.

The focus of these organizations is to continue to divide America, just like the current administration in Washington is doing. Citizens of Delaware don’t want to be divided. They don’t want any of those organizations ramming their beliefs and philosophies down their throats. If these organizations want to fly their flags, put up a flag pole in their own back yards and fly their flags. If Delaware City Council wants to avoid multiple problems in the future, have a policy that only the three flags mentioned herein can be flown from city light poles.

Any other policy will only serve to further divide city residents. The March 4 editorial writer specifically states that he knows what should be in the city policy. He emphatically does not. His proposal would allow homosexual flag flying and eliminate flags from religious groups. I guess his proposal would also exclude banners that support veterans from Delaware who gave their lives for our nation.

The only way the City of Delaware will forgo lawsuits and massive requests for organizations to fly flags is to have a city policy that only the national, state, and city flags can be flown from city light poles. I applaud city council’s efforts to come up with an ordinance that tries to keep the city normal and out of the woke environment our nation faces today.

Christopher Acker

Delaware