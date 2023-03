Delaware County Property Transfers

By

1788 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Bob Webb Liberty Bluff Llc To: Neal, James & Anne Marie, $240,000

3430 Farmers Delight Dr, Lewis Center, Cole, Patrick A & Miranda J To: Ruff, John M & Lindsey D, $600,000

290 Tack Ct, Delaware, Estep, Matthew E & Lori M To: Jacobs, Abigail A & Sean E, $715,000

1352 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

410 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

1380 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

404 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

296 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Hindanov, Timur & Kathleen, $419,900

504 Melick Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Kondur, Thirmal Rao, $635,815

9311 Twigg-Hupp Rd, Sunbury, Rader, Mark & Dumas, Sue Ellen To: Mendez, Jose Samuel Silva & Magno Adanely Arango, $135,000

1040 Boulder Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Akumbobe, Peter Akumbobe & Achimah, Patience Atupoka, $393,585

257 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Wandera, Georgina N, $323,010

3422 Shoal Way, Powell, Cleland, Michael J & Koulian, Elena To: Keys, Gary W & Robin M, $465,000

Fancher Rd, New Albany, Mcginnis, Tamara Trustee To: Lambert, Madison & Trevor, $315,000

3 Southview Dr, Sunbury, Walters, Kent H & Troy W Successor Co Trustees To: Ruark, Joseph B & Alexander K, $230,000

180 Barrington Pl, Powell, Harpers Pointe Land Company Llc To: Briggs, Katherine & Randall, $700,000

155 Chedworth Row, Powell, Harpers Pointe Land Company Llc To: Arvia, Jacob & Hayek, Karina, $799,900

5630 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Kenric Construction Inc To: Bhatt, Naman & Shivani, $100,000